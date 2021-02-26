Catholic Diocese of Biloxi names next principal of Sacred Heart High School

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Catholic Diocese of Biloxi announced the next principal of Sacred Heart Catholic High School in Hattiesburg on Friday.
Hattiesburg native Keith Brackett will take over as principal of his alma mater in March. He was selected during a nation-wide search for candidates.
Brackett has been an educator for the past 29 years and is currently an assistant principal for the Braswell Independent School District in Texas.
“The Catholic Diocese of Biloxi is pleased to welcome Mr. Keith Brackett as the new principal of Sacred Heart Catholic High School. Mr. Brackett will be charged with our mission of forming intentional disciples of Christ and ensuring academic excellence for the coming years. He has a vision for the future of Sacred Heart Catholic High School and short-range and long-range goals to achieve that vision. We look forward to working with Mr. Brackett and all the stakeholders at Sacred Heart Catholic School to continue the 121-year tradition of Catholic education in the Pine Belt.” said Dr. Rhonda Clark, Catholic Diocese of Biloxi superintendent.
Brackett received a bachelor’s in psychology from the University of Southern Mississippi, studied special education at Furman University, and received his master’s degree in educational leadership from Jackson State University.
