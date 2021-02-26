Catholic Diocese of Biloxi names next principal of Sacred Heart High School

“The Catholic Diocese of Biloxi is pleased to welcome Mr. Keith Brackett as the new principal of Sacred Heart Catholic High School. Mr. Brackett will be charged with our mission of forming intentional disciples of Christ and ensuring academic excellence for the coming years. He has a vision for the future of Sacred Heart Catholic High School and short-range and long-range goals to achieve that vision. We look forward to working with Mr. Brackett and all the stakeholders at Sacred Heart Catholic School to continue the 121-year tradition of Catholic education in the Pine Belt.” said Dr. Rhonda Clark, Catholic Diocese of Biloxi superintendent.