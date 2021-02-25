USM’s Stanley named C-USA ‘Pitcher of the Week’

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – University of Southern Mississippi senior right-handed pitcher Hunter Stanley was selected Conference USA “Pitcher of the Week” after his debut as a starting pitcher for the Golden Eagles.
Stanley, who had made 37 appearances out of the bullpen in his first two seasons, twirled six shutout innings in USM’s 5-1 win over Northwestern State University Sunday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park.
Stanley allowed just one hit, walked one and struck out a career-high 13.
The strikeouts were the most by an opening-day starter since Coach Scott Berry took over the program in 2010. They topped the previous high of 11 by Christian Talley (2015) and Hayden Roberts (2017).
Stanley became the first Golden Eagle with 13 strikeouts since Nick Sandlin logged 13 against Rice University in March 2018.
Stanley whiffed the first five batters he faced and registered three strikeouts in an inning three times. He finished his outing by fanning six of his final seven.
This award is the first for Stanley and the eighth time a Golden Eagle has been awarded this honor since the start of the 2018 season.
USM (2-2) returns to Pete Taylor Park this weekend to welcome the University of Connecticut for a three-game homestand.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.