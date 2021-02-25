Tim’s Two Cents: USM track & field coach Jon Stuart

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with University of Southern Mississippi track and field/cross country coach Jon Stuart.
Stuart, who left the University of Georgia for Hattiesburg in July 2014, saw his Lady Eagles win the two-day Conference USA Indoor Track and Field Championships last weekend at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Ala.
Stuart also had three athletes win individual events:
- Vivette Green - Women’s 200-meter dash
- Corvell Todd - Men’s high jump
- Trey Johnson - Men’s 400 meters.
Stuart talks about the program’s first indoor team title, other successes during his tenure including the women’s outdoor track and field crown in 2018, and recruiting down the road.
