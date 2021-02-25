Texas fugitive, woman arrested in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Hattiesburg Police Department and the Metro Narcotics Task Force arrested a man wanted by Texas authorities and a woman on drug charges Wednesday.
Police said 33-year-old John Michael King, of Wiggins, and 32-year-old Cynthia McDaniel, of Magee, were arrested at the Candlewood Suites on Gateway Drive.
King was wanted on an active felony warrant from Texas. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail as a fugitive from another jurisdiction until his extradition to Texas.
McDaniel was charged with possession of methamphetamine and hydrocodone. She was booked into the Forrest County Jail and has a hold placed on her by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
