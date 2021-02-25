PIB replacing terminal roof with federal grant

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s a lot of activity on the roof of the terminal at Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport these days.
The 20-year-old roof on the facility is being replaced using funds from an Airport Improvement Program grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.
That grant, for approximately $1 million, was approved in 2020.
That grant is also funding things like new signage and furniture in the passenger waiting area and improvements to the facility’s stairwell, which was constructed in 1974.
“We put our monies in for October first, which is the fiscal year, Congress funds them sometime around April, and we start working sometime around the middle of summer or late summer and it carries over into the next fiscal year,” said Tom Heanue, executive director of the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.
Heanue says the roof work should be finished in late March.
