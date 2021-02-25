New MSDH tool allows you to search for vaccine sites on a map

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health announced a new tool for you to make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
It’s called the Vaccination Provider Map and allows you to search for distribution sites.
You can easily locate all COVID-19 vaccination providers near you.
Once you click on a specific area on the map, you’re provided with the location, type of provider, address, number, and website.
You can also search for a specific location, using the name of the provider you want, the city, county, or even the type of provider you prefer, such as a pharmacy versus a hospital.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.