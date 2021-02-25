Much warmer with cloudy skies Thursday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning cloudy and warm with temperatures in the upper 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy all day long as highs soar into the upper 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out today, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s.