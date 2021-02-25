Much warmer with cloudy skies Thursday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning cloudy and warm with temperatures in the upper 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy all day long as highs soar into the upper 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out today, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s.
Expect more of the same on Friday with cloudy skies and a few stray showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
This weekend will be warm as highs top out into the upper 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy and a few stray showers can’t be ruled out.
A front will move through on Monday, giving us a good chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
