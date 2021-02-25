Miss. Inland Cleanup Program to host trash pickup in Petal Friday

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Inland Cleanup Program is hosting a trash pickup in Petal Friday.
The cleanup is the first of many planned in the Petal and Hattiesburg area.
The Inland Cleanup Program is part of the Mississippi State University extension on the coast.
It aims to get local students and neighbors involved in cleaning up their community.
“This program just started in last July, and I’ve been on as the program coordinator,” said Jessi James. “So right now it’s just pretty much getting the word out there and making sure people know that we’re there to help in any way with their community as far as litter removal and prevention, trash free education and of course, connecting community members to other organizations in the community.”
The cleanup is 9 a.m. Friday at Petal River Park. Everyone is welcome to come out and help.
