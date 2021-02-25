Lumberton remains under boil water notice

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials with the city of Lumberton say the boil water notice remains in effect but they are hopeful it will be lifted soon.
Crews with the water department have been out checking the equipment and making sure the system is working as it should.
Last week’s winter storm took its toll on the hardware used in providing the city’s water supply.
“We’d just like to thank everyone because we’re moving as fast as we can,” Mayor Quincy Rogers said. “All the repairs have been made, and right now, we’re just taking samples and testing chlorine levels. And once we get that chlorine level throughout the city, we’ll be back online. We’re looking at a date of probably Friday.”
Water is safe to bath in but you should use bottled water for cooking and drinking until the boil water notice is lifted.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.