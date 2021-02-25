Laurel-Jones County Black History Exhibit on display through Sunday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The second Laurel-Jones County Black History Exhibit is being held this week at the YWCO of Laurel.
It’s an opportunity to learn about the rich heritage and contributions made by African-Americans from Laurel and Jones County.
On display are literary works, photos and artifacts from around the world celebrating Black history.
Marian Allen, the curator for the exhibit, said people would be amazed by the historical relevance of those who are from the area and they present it in a way that all makes sense to the visitors.
“We take you through the theme of Egypt, all the way to Africa, all the way to slavery, all the way to the Civil Rights,” Allen said. “What this exhibit does, it puts a highlight on Laurel and Jones County individuals. So when you look around, everybody that’s featured on these tables, they are from Laurel or Jones County.”
There will also be guest speakers each day along with musical presentations.
The public is invited to attend this free event which will run through Sunday with doors opening from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. The YWCO is located at 428 W. Oak Street.
