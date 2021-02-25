Black History Month exhibit on display at Hattiesburg Kress building

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Photos of Mississippi civil rights leaders, political posters and artifacts from famed Hattiesburg washerwoman-turned-philanthropist Oseola McCarty are on display this week in the storefront of the old Kress Department Store in downtown Hattiesburg.
It’s all part of a Black History Month exhibit put together by the Hattiesburg Downtown Association and the University of Southern Mississippi.
About two dozen items are on display through Sunday.
