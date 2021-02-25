Bill could expand services provided by optometrists in Miss.

“This is going to bring better access to care for Mississippians,” Wally said. “Again, right now some of these procedures that we’re not allowed to do we have to refer out to our colleagues in ophthalmology. And many times, you know, it’s a bit of a travel or it’s even a bit of a wait. You know, even if they’re in the same town or county many times they have to wait an extended period of time to get these procedures done.”