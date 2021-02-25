Authorities investigate major two-vehicle crash in Jones Co.

ELLISVILLE Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities are currently on the scene investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened in Jones County Thursday morning.
The crash happened on State Route 590 at River Road in Ellisville around 7:25 a.m., according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
An 18-wheeler and a school bus are reported to have been involved in the collision. There were no students on board the bus when the crash occurred.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the collision with the help of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
All lanes on both directions of State Route 590 at River Road are currently blocked as emergency services are on the scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
WDAM will update the story as more information becomes available.
