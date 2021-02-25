Amtrak set to return to Gulf Coast in 2022 with 4 stops in South Mississippi

“We’ve been working hard since 2016, since the inspection, we’ve been working to secure funding, working hard to get station stops ready in Mississippi,” said Ross. “Now, Amtrak has been working with host railroads to do this, and they’re far along enough with that to say they intend to bring the trains back in 2022. We don’t know exactly when that will happen or how that will happen yet, but they’ve announced their intention to do so and we’re very excited about that.”