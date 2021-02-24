Warm up expected on sunny Wednesday

Patrick Bigbie's Wednesday morning forecast 02/24
By Patrick Bigbie | February 24, 2021 at 8:02 AM CST - Updated February 24 at 8:02 AM

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning sunny and cold with temperatures in the mid-30s. Skies will be mostly sunny all day long as highs soar into the mid-70s. Skies will cloud up this evening. Temperatures will fall into the low 60s this evening. Lows tonight will be in the mid-50s with a few showers during the overnight hours.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a few showers in the morning hours. Highs will top out in the mid-70s.

Expect more of the same on Friday with cloudy skies and a few showers. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

This weekend will be warm as highs top out into the mid to upper 70s. Skies will be mostly cloud and a stray shower can’t be ruled out.

A front will move through on Monday, giving us a good chance of T-Storms. Highs will be in the low 70s.

