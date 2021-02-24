USM’s Hardy earns C-USA “Player O’WeeK” honor

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -- University of Southern Mississippi junior guard Tae Hardy has earned C-USA Player of the Week honors.
Hardy scored a career-high 20 points at Florida International University, with 19 points coming in a second half that also saw him grab four rebounds and hand out four assists.
Hardy’s play helped USM rally twice from second-half, 10-point deficits to an 85-72 Conference USA victory.
The Ellenwood, Ga., native has scored in double-figures in six of his last seven road games.
Hardy’s accolade marks the first as conference player of the week. Guard Jaron Pierre Jr. Has been named C-USA Freshman of the Week three times.
Hardy, a transfer from Pearl River Community College, ranks second on the team with 10.2 points per game and has made 33 of 38 foul shots since starting the season 3-for-8.
The Golden Eagles close their scheduled regular season this weekend when thee welcome Florida Atlantic University for games at 7 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday at Reed Green Coliseum.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.