PIB getting $1 million FAA Coronavirus Response Grant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport is getting a new grant from the Federal Aviation Administration which will help it overcome the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The airport will be receiving $1,006,447. Airport director Tom Heanue says the money will be used to reimburse the airport for day-to-day operating expenses.
He says the airport can then use those funds for debt reduction.
Meanwhile, the airport is working on other upgrades paid for last year by an FAA Airport Improvement Program grant.
That work includes the replacing of the airport terminal roof. Work also included a new stairwell, new terminal signage and new furniture for passenger waiting areas.
