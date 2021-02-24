Petal student chosen to represent state at 59th U.S. Senate Youth Program

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal student is one of two Mississippi youth chosen to represent the state in the 59th annual United States Senate Youth Program.
U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith commended Weston “Archer” Taylor, of Petal, and Jacob Pearson, of Corinth, for the honor in a Tuesday new release.
The senators will meet virtually with Jacob and Archer as part of the program.
“As two of our state’s most promising students, Jacob and Archer will have the rare opportunity to engage with leaders in the highest levels of our government,” Wicker said. “Their dedication to their communities is evident and I have no doubt they will represent Mississippi well.”
“I commend Jake and Archer on receiving this honor and especially for having distinguished themselves through their academic, student government, and community service activities,” Hyde-Smith said. “While a wholly virtual program will be different, I am confident they will represent our state well, and I look forward to visiting with them.”
The students were chosen by Mississippi Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright from nominations made by teachers and principals.
The two students will attend the virtual USSYP Washington Week in March, and each student will receive a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship from the Hearst Foundations, which fund the program.
The Washington Week conference will include students from all states, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity. They will meet virtually with senators, congressional staff, the president, a U.S. Supreme Court justice, federal agencies, the diplomatic corps and the media.
Archer is a junior at Petal High School where serves as president of the National Honor Society and as a representative on the Mississippi Superintendent Student Advisory Council. He is also participates in multiple clubs and volunteer efforts.
Jacob is a senior at Alcorn Central High School and is student council president and senior class vice president. He also serves in multiple clubs and in volunteer efforts.
