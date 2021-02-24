Petal community helps woman after house fire

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Building from the ground up – that’s what one Petal woman is working hard to do after a house fire. Luckily, she has some help.
Petal High School senior Madison Hammond is working hard to help her family after tragedy struck her Aunt Renee’s house. There wasn’t much left after the fire, so Madison jumped into action to help.
“On our way back, like right before I clocked into work, I posted the thing on Facebook asking anybody to donate anything they didn’t need or clothes they didn’t need,” Madison said.
And the support from the community poured in.
“It’s crazy so many people have helped,” Madison said. “I don’t know, I didn’t think it would get this big.”
Neighbors, charities and strangers online are pitching in to help.
“We’ve had about 15 or 20 people come and dropping stuff off at our house, and we’re giving it to her,” Madison said. “It’s a lot of things that we couldn’t get for her they’ve donated, just going through their closets and everything.”
Some things the family did find in the house that survived the blaze were Bibles and pictures – signs of hope.
Madison said the Petal community has been incredible and the family is thankful for all the love and support. She said if anyone in the community needs help, “Just reach out to as many people as they can. It’s been crazy with the help that we have.”
If you want to reach out and help the family, you can message Madison Hammond on Facebook or contact her mother Katrina Hammond at 601-297-6374.
They are looking for clothing, shoes size 7 or 7.5, toiletries and dog food.
