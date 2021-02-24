669 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths reported in Miss. Wed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 291,800.
MSDH reported 669 COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 291,891 cases and 6,605 deaths.
Four deaths were reported from the Pine Belt as Covington, Jasper, Lamar and Perry counties each reported one death.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 8 Pine Belt counties, 31,557 COVID-19 cases and 635 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,471 cases, 78 deaths
- Forrest: 7,094 cases, 136 deaths
- Jasper: 2,112 cases, 44 deaths
- Jones: 7,857 cases, 145 deaths
- Lamar: 5,811 cases, 80 deaths
- Marion: 2,498 cases, 78 deaths
- Perry: 1,209 cases, 34 deaths
- Wayne: 2,505 cases, 40 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 273,437 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 2,425,853 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
