Laurel COVID-19 patient thankful to be home after 75 days in hospital

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Healthcare workers lined the halls of South Central Regional Medical Center for a very special sendoff last week.
A Pine Belt family was reunited after COVID-19 put one of their own in the hospital for months.
Corbey Jones’ children shared a video of his grand exit from the hospital.
“All right dad – tell everybody, say where are you going?” His family can be heard saying in the video.
“Home!” Jones responds.
“Home. Praise Jesus,” his family says.
Jones spent 75 days, most of them in a medically induced coma, battling COVID-19. Jones has finally made his way out of the hospital and back home to his family.
His children surrounded him in his home recovery bed Tuesday.
“And I want to thank my children who have taken care of me even while I was in the hospital they were right there taking care of me,” Jones said.
It was his daughter Cera Thompson who called an ambulance after she saw her father struggling with the virus in isolation.
“He was upstairs trying to stay isolated, and when I went to check on him, he was on the floor,” Thompson said.
She said she immediately called an ambulance.
“I said, ‘Come get my daddy,’” Thompson remembered.
Jones spent his 60th birthday and Christmas in the hospital, but his family continued to visit, even singing “Happy Birthday” through a baby monitor while he was in the ICU.
“Christmas was tough because the kids kept asking when do we get to see him again,” his daughter Bethany Thompson recalled.
His son Carey said the whole family felt the absence.
“It really made us realize how much this guy does for our family, everything he does for everyone,” Carey said.
Thanks to his medical staff and some faith and will, Jones began to get better.
“I want to thank my wife, who has loved me for so many years and stood by me and she’s the reason I fought so hard to come back,” Jones said.
Jones and his family spoke highly of the SCRMC second floor staff. He specifically thanked his nurse Dalton.
“He actually called me ‘miracle man.’ That was his word for me, so we’re still talking even now,” Jones said.
And Jones said most importantly, he kept his faith.
“Psalm 30:6: ‘He pulled me back from death,’ and that literally – that’s not theory – that literally happened for me because I was so close to death,” Jones said.
Jones’ family said he is recovering well, walking more and more every day, and they are happy to have an important member of their family home.
Jones said the outpouring of love and support has been overwhelming.
“My Church, good old Baptist Church in Stringer, their love and the love they’ve shown,” Jones said. “Other Christians not in my church from all over the country that have sent flowers and cards and expressions of love, gifts, and I just want them to know that I really appreciate it.”
Jones said he is blessed to be making his recovery and he hopes people will continue to protect themselves against the serious disease and encourages people currently struggling to have faith and hope.
