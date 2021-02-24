Hattiesburg police ask for help in locating stolen pickup truck

Hattiesburg police ask for help in locating stolen pickup truck
By WDAM Staff | February 24, 2021 at 11:53 AM CST - Updated February 24 at 11:53 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a pickup truck that was stolen Sunday.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, a blue 2006 Ford F-350 Super Cab was stolen from the 100 block of Breckenridge Drive on Sunday before 1 a.m.

The truck has a Texas license plate, reading GJ77JS.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of this vehicle, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or (601) 582-STOP.

