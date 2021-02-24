‘Guilty, your honor’: Mario King resigns as mayor, pleads guilty to one federal charge

One of the key pieces of evidence presented by prosecutors was the the March 4, 2019, appearance by the Kings on WLOX’s 4 O’clock Show where they promoted the Mayor’s Gala, which was held on March 23 of that year. The indictment accused Mario and Natasha of soliciting funds for the benefit gala but not using that money for its intended purpose, which was to support a mental health program for Moss Point School District. Instead, prosecutors said the Kings used the money to pay various personal expenses.