Exploding ammo, gunpowder creates problems for crews fighting Laurel house fire

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A home in Laurel was badly damaged by a fire early Wednesday morning.
According to the Laurel Fire Department, units were called to the home on North 5th Avenue just after 6 a.m. in response to a fully involved fire.
Three engine companies responded to the scene but could not immediately battle the blaze because ammunition and gunpowder inside the house was exploding, according to fire officials.
The fire was extinguished around 7:30 a.m. but not before spreading severe damage throughout the home.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
