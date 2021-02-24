Construction begins on Campbell Loop bridge in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction began this week to replace a Hattiesburg bridge closed in October 2020 due to unsafe conditions.
The bridge, located between Broadacres Drive and Frontage Road on Campbell Loop, was closed after inspections by city crews and a third-party determined that the bridge should be immediately closed and replaced.
Crews began staging equipment for the project this week, according to the city.
“With a few weather and technical setbacks out of the way, we’re glad to see this project move forward,” Mayor Toby Barker said in a news release. “We know this route is used particularly as a cut-through for our Highlands neighborhoods and as an access point for the businesses in this area. We hope construction moves swiftly and that we can reopen the road to motorists by summer.”
The project will cost $563,541 and is estimated to be completed by July 2021, weather permitting.
Funds for the construction will be supported by the use tax for internet and out-of-state sales.
The bridge will be closed to traffic in both directions as reconstruction takes place. The city encouraged motorists to use caution in the work zone and find an alternative route when necessary.
