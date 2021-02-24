Concerts could ’pop up’ at Hattiesburg vaccine site

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - VisitHattiesburg is partnering with the Office of the Mayor, the Hattiesburg Arts Council and the Hattiesburg Concert Association to bring pop-up concerts for citizens receiving COVID-19 vaccinations at the Lake Terrace Convention Center.
“Music Moves” provides music by live musicians in public areas as a form of therapy to those who haven’t been able to hear live music since the pandemic started and for musicians who have been financially impacted by lockdowns.
The pop-ups are normally held in outdoor spaces that encourage safety strategies such as social distancing and masking.
“These concerts are an encouragement to the musicians because it shows that our art-making matters. Further, those who listened, had a sense we were headed towards normalcy in some form and that the arts make their lives more meaningful,” said Larry Panella, a professor for the University of Southern Mississippi and saxophonist.
Funding for the pop-up concerts has been provided for March through a grant by VisitHBURG Mississippi Tourism office director Marlo Dorsey, as well as funding from Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.
The Lake Terrace Convention Center and the Mississippi National Guard are working with the Arts Council and VisitHBURG to have live music for those who are waiting in line for COVID vaccinations, to go along with the State Department of Health’s second phase of their vaccine initiative.
HAC Executive Director Rebekah Stark Johnson says the organization is making sure the pop-ups will be able to follow state regulations as there are concerns about violations that could take place.
“Word got out about the pop-up concerts happening and concerns were brought up about state regulations,” said Johnson. “So, as of right now, the pop-up concerts for the vaccination site are on hold, but our other concerts will be happening.”
MSDH Community Health Director Brandi Sanford estimates that up to 800 South Mississippi citizens are receiving vaccines at the convention center each day.
According to Sgt. Hall of the Mississippi National Guard, the pop-concerts will be a way to “ease the minds and souls of the Public while they come and receive the vaccinations,” and through the collaborative effort, “we win hearts and minds.”
“Music Moves” pop-ups are planned to happen at the convention center on Wednesday and Friday mornings between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and afternoons between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Becky McKeehan, one of the performers that will participate in “Music Moves,” spoke about how the pop-ups remind people good things are still happening and the community is still connected through the current situation.
“The pop-ups are a wonderful reminder that good things are here and that we are still connected to each other in the middle of all this uncertainty,” said McKeehan.
For more information on the pop-up concerts and when they will take place, visit HAC’s Facebook page.
