City of Laurel honors 95-year-old reverend with proclamation

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Feb. 23, 2021 will now be known as “Rev. Wilson Rice Day” in Laurel.
At 95-years-old, officials say Rice is the oldest African-American pastor actively preaching in Laurel.
Mayor Johnny Magee explained why the city chose Black History Month to honor Rice.
“The Black church was a big part of the Civil Rights movement,” Magee said. “Everything centered around the church, and Rev. Rice was here during that time. He went through the Civil Rights movement with the church and he’s still with the church.”
Rice has been in the ministry for 68 years, and officials say he’s preached at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church for 55 of those. He says God has kept him going all of these years.
“God helped me,” Rice said. “Kept me going. Appreciate everything God has done for me. He’s been good to me. He’s been so good to me, I can’t explain how good God has been to me.”
But, he notes it hasn’t always been easy.
“Many good days, a few bad days,” Rice said. “But many good days.”
He’s traveled to many states to preach.
“Preached in many different places, different churches, different denominations,” Rice said.
All to share the word of God.
“And I preached,” Rice said. “People wanted to hear God’s word, I would tell them about it. God’s been good to me. Real good. Amen.”
Rice and his wife, Eva Rice, have been married for 72 years.
