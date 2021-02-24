1 arrested, 1 wanted in Hattiesburg aggravated assault investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a woman and is seeking a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery and aggravated assault investigation.
According to police, the alleged robbery and aggravated assault took place on Wednesday around 1 a.m. on Beverly Hills Road. The parties involved in the incident knew each other, police said.
Police arrested 26-year-old Tarrance Payton, of Hattiesburg, shortly after and charged her with one count of accessory before the fact. Payton was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
An arrest warrant was also issued for 20-year-old Romero Stovall, of Hattiesburg, for one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault.
Police said there were no life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Stovall, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
