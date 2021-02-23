Tuesday will feel like spring in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off Tuesday morning sunny and cold with temperatures in the low 30s.
Skies will be sunny all day long as highs soar into the low 70s. Temperatures will fall into the low 60s this evening. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s.
Wednesday will be warm and sunny with highs topping out into the mid-70s.
A weak system will move in toward Thursday and Friday, giving us a few hit-or-miss showers. Friday will have a better chance of scattered thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
This weekend will be warm as highs top out into the low to mid-70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.