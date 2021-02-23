PREPS to continue conference virtually this year due to COVID-19

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Program of Research and Evaluation for Public Schools, or PREPS, is preparing for its annual conference.
PREPS is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving Mississippi public schools. Its 2021 conference, “Can you hear me now, zooming into 2021,” will be held virtually to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Patricia Permenter, associate director for PREPS, explains what’s educators can expect.
“We have a great slate of presenters from all over the nation, not just in Mississippi,” Permenter said. “Some of the sessions are geared just toward how to teach in a pandemic and how to teach virtually.”
Dr. Jaymar Jackson, principal at the Laurel Alternative School, is a part of the CEO Leadership Academy through PREPS. He says continuing this program is important during the pandemic.
“PREPS has just become an innovative way, even through this pandemic, to just make sure educators are prepared,” Jackson said. “Personally, having recovered from COVID, my family and I, it’s really put a strain on education.”
Awards will be presented to teachers during the conference. One of those awards is the Mississippi Rural Teacher of the Year. Educators are nominated from each of the four congressional districts in the state.
“We have congressional districts one, two, three and four represented, and one of those teachers will represent Mississippi in the National Rural Education Association teacher of the year contest,” Permenter said.
The conference will begin March 5.
Teachers attending will have a list of CEU eligible online seminars available from March 5 through March 31, which can be found online at mspreps.org.
To register for the conference, you can visit conference-preps.talentlms.com.
If you have any questions, you can also email admin@mspreps.org or call 601-318-6229.
