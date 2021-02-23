348 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths reported Tuesday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - After reporting no new COVID-19 deaths in the state for two consecutive days, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 24 new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday.
MSDH also reported 348 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed statewide.
MSDH said 13 of the new deaths happened between Feb. 12 and Feb. 22. Eleven of the deaths were identified from death certificate reports between Jan. 27 and Feb. 15.
Of the new deaths, three were reported in the Pine Belt. Forty of the new cases were reported in the area.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 291,222 and 6,577.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 31,445 COVID-19 cases and 629 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,462 cases, 77 deaths
- Forrest: 7,055 cases, 135 deaths
- Jasper: 2,103 cases, 43 deaths
- Jones: 7,836 cases, 144 deaths
- Lamar: 5,793 cases, 79 deaths
- Marion: 2,494 cases, 78 deaths
- Perry: 1,201 cases, 33 deaths
- Wayne: 2,501 cases, 40 deaths
MSDH also is reporting more than 273,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, more than 2.4 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.