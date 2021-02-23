Lady Eagles win 1st-ever C-USA indoor track crown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WDAM) – For the University of Mississippi women’s track team, quality and quantity led the Lady Eagles to the top of the board this weekend at the Conference USA Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Sophomore Vivette Green turned a in a personal-best to win the 200-meter dash and the Lady Eagles posted eight more top three finishes at the Birmingham CrossPlex in nudging out the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, 109 to 104, for the title.
All told, USM saw 12 individuals place in the top eight and pick up points 19 times, with two relay teams also contributing to the Lady Eagles first-ever C-USA indoor track and field championship.
Paced by first-place finishes by Corvell Todd (high jump) and Trey Johnson (400 meters), the men’s team wound up sixth at the two-day meet.
The standouts were plentiful for the Lady Eagles, including:
- Distance runner Cassidy Teuscher, who broke a USM record in the 5,000 meters Saturday, was named Freshman of the Meet after placing second in both the 5,000 meters and 3,000 meters. She was USM’s high scorer of the meet with 16 points.
- Junior Octavio Cato (60-meter dash) and sophomore Patricia Johnson (long jump) both finished second in their respective disciplines. Cato turned in a personal-best time of 7.54 seconds.
- Freshman Trinity Benson competed in four events, including running legs on both the second-place Distance Medley and fifth-place 4X400-meter relays, and placed no worse than fifth, including a third-place finish with a personal-best time in the 200 meters
- Sophomore Ashlee Osaji competed in three events, including the 4X400-meter relay, and came away with points in all three, including a third-place finish in the long jump.
- Senior Kate Maddox lost a shoe at the start of her preliminary mile race, finished sixth to qualify for the finals and then finished third. She also anchored the second-place Distance Medley relay
- In addition to her win, Green also finished fourth in 60-meter dash and ran a leg on the Distance Medley relay
- Junior Lina May posted two, fifth-place finishes in the distance races behind Teuscher
- Freshman Sarah Parnell finished fourth with a personal-best time in the mile and ran a leg on the Distance Medley relay
- Senior Savannah McMillon, junior Marquasha Myers and junior Jasmine Griffin all contributed vital points. McMillon was sixth in the 800 meters and ran a leg on the Distance Medley relay. Griffin was sixth in the 60-meter hurdles and ran a leg on the 4X400-meter relay. Myers finished fourth in the triple jump and eighth in the 60-meter hurdles.
“Our team has incredible heart,” USM track and field coach Jon Stuart said of the team’s victory. “We had inspirational performances all weekend.
“Kate Mattox makes the mile final with only one shoe. Vivette Green shocked the field with a 200m win. Cassidy Teuscher wins Freshman of the Meet in only her second indoor competition of the season. We simply caught fire during the first event and were unstoppable all day until they gave us the trophy.”
Green, Todd and Johnson each earned first-team All-Conference USA honors for their first-place finishes.
SOUTHERN MISS
C-USA INDOOR
TRACK & FIELD
Scoring finishes
Women
60-meter dash _ 2nd, Octavia Cato, 7.54 seconds; 4th Vivette Green, 7.59; 5th Trinity Benson, 7.62
200 meters _ 1st, Vivette Green, 24.21 seconds; 3rd, Trinity Benson, 24.46
60-meter hurdles _ 6th, Jasmine Griffin, 8.70 seconds; 8th, Marquasha Myers, 8.82
800 meters _ 6th, Savannah McMillon, 2 minutes, 20.41 seconds
Mile _ 3rd, Kate Mattox, 5 minutes, 01,47 seconds; 4th, Sarah Parnell, 5:03.82
3,000 meters _ 2nd, Cassidy Teuscher, 9 minutes, 40.02 seconds; 5th, Lina May, 9:53.68
5,000 meters _ 2ns, Cassidy Teuscher, 16 minutes, 42,19 seconds; 5th, Lina May, 17:15.96
4X400 relay _ 5th, Trinity Benson, Jasmine Griffin, Ashlee Osaji, Vivette Green, 3 minutes, 52.86 seconds
Distance medley relay _ 2nd, Savannah McMillon, Sarah Parnell, Trinity Benson, Kate Mattox, 12 minutes, 4.15 seconds
Long jump _ 2nd, Patricia Johnson, 19 feet, 9 ¾ inches; 3rd, Ashlee Osaji, 19-7
Triple jump _ 4th, Marquasha Myers, 40 feet, 9 inches; 6th, Ashlee Osaji, 39-4
Men
60-meter dash _ 6th, Elijah Miller, 6.94 seconds
200 meters _ 5th, Elijah Miller, 22.19 seconds
400 meters _ 1st, Trey Johnson, 47.68 seconds; 4th, Donald Butler, 48.07; 7th, Landon Chalden, 49.11
800 meters _ 4th, Dylan Evans, 1 minutes, 57.94 seconds
4X400-meter relay _ 3rd, Landon Chalden, Trey Johnson, Kacey Spinks, Donald Butler, 23 minutes, 18.41 seconds
Distance Medley relay _ 8th, Dylan Evans, Kacey Spinks, Mar’ques McCray, Austin Borne, 11 minutes, 2.09 seconds
High jump _ 1st, Corvell Todd, 7 feet, 1 ½ inches
Long jump _ 7th, Lance Williams, 23 feet, 1 ¼ inches
Triple jump _ 6th, Pheathur Edwards, 46 feet, 5 ½ inches; 7th, Tyler Proctor, 45-1
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.