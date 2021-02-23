Kiwanis Club celebrates 100 years in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of members of the Kiwanis Club of the Pine Belt gathered Tuesday to celebrate the club’s century of service to South Mississippi.
A 100th anniversary celebration meeting was held at the fellowship hall of St. Thomas Catholic Church.
The Kiwanis Club of the Pine Belt is the result of the merger of two former organizations, the Hattiesburg Kiwanis Club and the Hub City Kiwanis Club.
The clubs combined into one organization just a couple years ago.
The Hub City Kiwanis Club formed in the 1960s. The Hattiesburg Kiwanis Club was chartered in 1921.
The organization funds various projects to benefit children through its annual “Pancake Day,” which is held every year during the Christmas season.
