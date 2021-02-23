Historical Society presents Sacred Heart educator with Teacher of Year Award

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Students and fellow educators gathered at the gymnasium at Sacred Heart Elementary School Tuesday afternoon for a program honoring Theresa Moore, a fifth and sixth grade history teacher at Sacred Heart who’s been named Teacher of the Year by the Mississippi Historical Society.
Moore was presented her award by organization president Marshall Bennett.
The honor includes a $300 cash award and a complimentary one-year membership to the Mississippi Historical Society.
Moore has been teaching at Sacred Heart since 1995 and had been an educator for more than 36 years.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.