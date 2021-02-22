VisitHattiesburg offering virtual tours for Black History Month

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For Black History Month, VisitHattiesburg is bringing attention to the many virtual opportunities people can be a part of for February.
There’s much Black History in the city of Hattiesburg, and one way you can take part in the month of February is through the “Freedom Summer” Trail.
“Freedom Summer” was the 1964 voter registration drive that happened in Mississippi, with Hattiesburg being a key city in the movement.
VisitHattiesburg’s Executive Director Marlo Dorsey explains how you can be a part of it.
“People can go to our website, at hburgfreedomtrail.org, and with the audio tour, a map and also lots of signage throughout Hattiesburg, they can enjoy the many different stops on the ‘Freedom Summer’ Trail,” Dorsey said.
One of those stops is the recently built Vernon Dahmer statue.
Dorsey explains the importance of Dahmer’s impact on voter registration.
“Mr. Dahmer was, of course, an icon in the Civil Rights Movement. He was instrumental in really standing behind people to give them that voice, that your vote truly matters and that it counts,” Dorsey said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you can also take part in the African-American Military History Museum virtually now.
“We are actually receiving national attention right now on the ‘Freedom Summer’ Trail and the African-American Military History Museum. In fact, a recent article that was shared nationally reached more than 61 million people,” said Dorsey.
The African-American Military History Museum can be reached through visithburg.org, and both tours are available throughout the year.
