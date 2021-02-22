VIDEO: Miss. man released from hospital after 75 days

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man and his family are thankful now that he is home from the hospital after a long battle with COVID-19.
Corbey Jones, 60, was admitted to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel in December after testing positive for the coronavirus.
His daughter, Cera Thompson, said Jones was in good health and active before the diagnosis. He served as a pastor at Good Hope Baptist Church in Stringer and also taught at Southeastern Baptist College in Laurel and the alternative middle school in Laurel.
But about a week after his diagnosis, Jones was admitted to the hospital as his health declined.
Thompson said Jones spent his birthday and Christmas on a ventilator.
Jones was finally able to go home on Friday after 75 days in the hospital, around 50 of which were spent in the ICU.
Jones’ daughter, Bethany Hinton, videoed the joyous moment he was wheeled out.
Hospital staff lined the hallways and cheered as they left.
The family was thankful to hospital staff, especially an ICU nurse named Dalton, who was Jones’ “ICU best friend.”
Thompson said Dalton was with Jones and the family every step of the way, going the extra mile to take care of Jones and keep the family informed.
Jones is continuing his amazing recovery at home.
“We give God every bit of the glory,” Thompson said.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.