Trimble drives in 6 with a pair of HRs as USM run-rules NW State, 10-0

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi outfielder Reed Trimble hit three-run home runs in consecutive innings as the Golden Eagles run-ruled Northwestern State University 10-0 in seven innings Monday afternoon at Petet Taylor Park.
Sophomore left-hander Drew Boyd allowed two hits in five scoreless innings as the Golden Eagles (2-1) took the rubber match of the season-opening three-game series against the visiting Demons (1-2).
The teams split a doubleheader Sunday.
USM managed just six hits Monday, but took advantage of 11 walks issued by four Northwestern State pitchers.
Six of the 11 walks came around to score, including the first five issued in the game.
In the first, second, third and seventh innings, USM walked to lead off the inning. All four runners scored.
Perhaps fittingly, the game ended on a walk-off walk, as Northwestern State reliever Thomas Sotile issued consecutive bases-on-balls to Blake Johnson, Dustin Dickerson, pinch-hitter Charlie Fischer and Billy Garrity in the bottom of the seventh inning.
USM scored two runs in the first inning, three in the second and four in the third to take a 9-0 lead. At that point, the Golden Eagles had all of four hits.
But two of those hits came off the bat of Trimble, who with Dickerson and Gabe Montenegro aboard in both the second and third innings, sent deep fly balls over the fence in right-center field.
Trimble became the first Golden Eagle to homer twice in the same game since Matt Guidry left the yard twice against Valparaiso University in 2020. His six RBIs Monday matched his effort in the final game of the truncated 2020 baseball season with Troy University.
Boyd, an Oak Grove High School product, dominated the Demons. He gave up a one-out single to Daunte Stuart in the first inning, hit Cam Sibley with a pitch with two outs in the third inning and a one-out triple to Hilton Brown in the fifth inning.
Boyd (1-0) walked none and struck out a career-high nine batters.
Matt Adams pitched the final two innings for USM, walking one and striking out three.
Northwestern State starter Levi David (0-1) took the loss, allowing seven runs (four earned) on three hits in two innings. He walked five and struck out four.
Trimble and Reece Ewing each had two hits, with Ewing collecting a pair of singles. Christopher Sargent had a single that drove in the first run of the game.
Montenegro reached base four times on three walks and single and scored three runs, while Dickerson walked twice and scored twice.
USM wil take to the road for the first time this season, visiting the University of South Alabama at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Eddie Stanky Field.
The Golden Eagles return home on Feb. 26-28 for a three-game weekend series with the University of Connecticut.
Note: Conference USA’s Preseason Pitcher of the Year, senior Walker Powell, was withheld from the season-opening series for an unspecified violation of team rules.
