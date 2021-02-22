Suspect in Valentine’s Day shooting in downtown Hattiesburg turns himself in

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted in connection with a Valentine’s Day shooting in downtown Hattiesburg turned himself in to police Monday.
According to Hattiesburg police, 30-year-old Taji McNair, of Purvis, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault.
Two others were previously charged in the ongoing investigation.
Calvin Haynes, 21, and Aquevias Tatum, 24, are accused of tampering with evidence in the investigation. Haynes and Tatum were both arrested last week.
Police said two people were hurt in the shooting that happened on the night of Valentine’s Day on East Front Street.
The incident led to calls for action to be taken against a downtown bar near where the shooting happened.
Two days after the shooting, the Hattiesburg City Council passed a resolution calling Nostalgia Bar & Lounge a public nuisance and asking the district attorney to take action.
People living downtown also started a petition asking that Nostalgia Lounge & Bar be held accountable for the shooting.
Nostalgia Lounge & Bar released a statement to WDAM on Feb. 18 saying the shooting should not be tied to the business.
“The incident did not originate or escalate in or in front of our establishment, as this is confirmed by an official Hattiesburg police report,” the statement said.
The statement also said the shooting happened off the bar’s property and after it had closed for the night.
