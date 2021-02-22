Stanley leads USM past Northwestern in season opener

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hunter Stanley likely laid to rest to any questions surrounding his transition from ending baseball games at the University of Southern Mississippi to starting them.
Stanley, who spent his first two seasons in black and gold coming out the bullpen as a relief pitcher, dominated Northwestern State University over six shutout innings Sunday afternoon to help lead the Golden Eagles to a 5-1 victory in the 2021 season opener for both schools.
“As a team, thought we played really well,” Stanley said after his first career start for USM. “Thought me and (reliever) Aubrey (Gillentine) did a good job commanding the (strike) zone.
“We established the fastball early before we started spinning it more the next few times through the (batting) order.”
Stanley allowed only one hit, a two-out double in the second inning by Northwestern first baseman Cameron Horton, and walked just one.
He struck out 13, including retiring the side in the first and fifth innings by strikeout.
The strikeouts were the most by an opening-day pitcher during the tenure of USM baseball coach Scott Berry, surpassing the 11 whiffs of Christian Talley (2015) and Hayden Roberts (2017).
He became the first Golden Eagle to record 13 strikeouts in a game since Nick Sandlin turned the trick against Rice University on March 30, 2018
Stanley (1-0) used a fastball in the lower 90s early on before mixing in more of his breaking repertoire, including a recently-developed change-up. He was pulled after throwing 83 pitches.
“It felt good,” Stanley said. “I’ve always been one to get (looser) as we go.
“We built my pitch count up this fall and early spring, so I felt like I was prepared.”
Gillentine picked up his first career save, throwing the final three innings and allowing a run on two hits.
One of those hits was Kendall Foster’s two-out solo homer in the eighth inning.
By that time, USM held a 5-0 lead.
Gabe Montenegro led off the 2021 season with a double. Moved to third base on Reed Trimble’s flyout and scored on a sacrifice fly by newcomer Brad Sargent, who would drive in two runs in his USM debut.
The Golden Eagles made it 3-0 when Will McGillis walked with one out and the former Danny Lynch, now known as D.J. Lynch, just cleared the fence to the right of the center-field for his first home run of the year.
USM tacked on two more runs in the seventh inning on Montenegro’s RBI-single and Sargent’s double through third base.
Northwestern starter Johnathan Harmon (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs on three hits. He walked two, striking out one.
Dustin Dickerson and Montenegro each had two hits.
