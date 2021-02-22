Pine Belt awarded highway overlay projects of $12.8 mIllion

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) _ Contract for a pair of projects to repave major highways in Wayne and Jasper counties were awarded earlier this month by the Mississippi Transportation Commission.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation will oversee the two maintenance projects in the state’s Southern Transportation District but also another eight contracts awarded in the Central and Northern transportation districts.
All told, the commission awarded contracts totaling about $45.5 million on 10 projects in the three districts, including a combined $12.3 million for the two projects in the Southern Transportation District, including:
- A $5.3 million contract awarded to Warren Paving Inc., of Hattiesburg, for a 9.4-mile overlay project on U.S. 84 from the Jones County line east in Wayne County
- A $7.5 million contract awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC, of Laurel, for a 20-mile mill-and-overlay project on Mississippi 15 from Mississippi 18 to the Newton County line in Jasper County.
Southern Transportation District commissioner Tom King, who chairs the MTC, said upgrades to the highways and byways of Mississippi are crucial to the safety and economic stability of the state.
“These projects will help MDOT continue to provide safe and reliable transportation to Mississippi’s traveling public,” King said in a release. “A robust transportation network is vital for economic development.”
