MSDH reports no new COVID-19 deaths for second consecutive day

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported no new COVID-19 deaths in the state for the second consecutive day Monday.
State health officials also reported only 242 new coronavirus cases had been diagnosed statewide.
Of the new cases, 30 were reported in the Pine Belt.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since March 2020 to 290,874 and 6,553.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 31,405 COVID-19 cases and 626 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,461 cases, 77 deaths
- Forrest: 7,048 cases, 135 deaths
- Jasper: 2,101 cases, 42 deaths
- Jones: 7,825 cases, 142 deaths
- Lamar: 5,781 cases, 79 deaths
- Marion: 2,493 cases, 78 deaths
- Perry: 1,197 cases, 33 deaths
- Wayne: 2,499 cases, 40 deaths
MSDH also is reporting more than 264,400 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, more than 2.3 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
