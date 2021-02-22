MEMA still assessing damage from winter cold snap

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) –More damage reports from the arctic cold snap the enveloped the state earlier this month continue to come across the desk of The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.
“We are currently working with counties conducting damage assessments,” MEMA executive director Stephen McCraney said. “Once that information is gathered, MEMA will have a better grasp of the destruction from this winter storm event.
“The state must reach more than a $4.5 million threshold of damages to request a major disaster declaration for public assistance. We are working as fast as we can to get this done for our state.
Last week, Neshoba County Emergency Management Agency reported one storm-related fatality to MEMA that occurred due to a motor vehicle accident.
Over the weekend, MEMA received an additional report of a storm-related death in Oktibbeha County also due to a traffic accident, bringing the total of statewide storm-related deaths to two.
The following official damage reports have been submitted to MEMA by the following counties:
- Adams County – one home affected; four businesses affected
- Chickasaw County –five businesses affected
- Clay County – two businesses affected
- Copiah County – two businesses affected
- Grenada County –10 homes affected; one business affected
- Marshall County –one home affected; one business affected
- Oktibbeha County –two homes affected
- Smith County –one business affected
- Warren County –six homes affected
- Washington County –15,000 homes affected because of water supply issues.
These are preliminary numbers and could change throughout the assessment process.
With many residents still without power and running water, MEMA will continue to work to fulfill supply requests from the counties.
Currently, MEMA has delivered and/or is processing the following requested resources:
- Bottles of water –131,040
- Disaster reservist personnel –14
- Tarps –160.
If there are immediate unmet needs, MEMA encourages contact with county emergency management agencies.
Resources must be requested through the county EMA to be submitted to MEMA for resource coordination.
