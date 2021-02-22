Man, juvenile charged with armed carjacking in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department charged a Hub City man and juvenile with armed carjacking Monday after a woman had her car stolen at gunpoint earlier this month.
Richard Haynes, 18, and an unnamed 15-year-old male were charged in the investigation. Haynes is currently being held in Gulfport on other charges.
Police responded to the carjacking in the 3200 block of West 4th Street on the night of Feb. 8. The woman reported that two males with handguns stole her 2006 Ford Fusion.
The car has since been recovered, according to police.
There were no injuries reported in the incident.
