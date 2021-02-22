Lady Eagles finish up home schedule in fine fashion

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Less than 24 hours after one of the worst performances at the foul line in program history contributed mightily to an University of Southern Mississippi’s overtime loss, one of the Lady Eagles’ best days shooting free throws helped lock in a win in the season’s home finale.
USM went 18-of-18 from the foul line Saturday, including 12-of-12 in the fourth quarter, as the Lady Eagles rolled to a 76-60 victory over Florida International University at Reed Green Coliseum.
The Conference USA victory snapped a three-game losing streak that included Friday’s 59-58 overtime loss to the Lady Panthers in which USM went 2-of-18 from the free-throw line.
Saturday, the Lady Eagles (7-9, 5-9 C-USA) limited FIU (10-10, 7-7) to 19 first-half points as USM took a 37-19 lead at the break. The Lady Panthers really never threatened in the second half.
In her final, regular-season game at Reed Green Coliseum, senior Jalise Smallwood scored a team-high 13 points and handed out five assists.
Daishai Almond added 12 points and Melyia Grayson added 10 points and nine rebounds. Destiny Smith scored eight points but also had nine rebounds.
Jiselle Thomas came off the bench to led FIU with 20 points. She also grabbed six rebounds, handed out three assists and made four steals.
Kyla Nelson added 19 points and Alexus Wykoff had 10 points.
USM will wrap up the regular by traveling this weekend to Boca Raton, Fla., to face Florida Atlantic University in a two-game C-USA series.
