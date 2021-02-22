Hub City native honored with mural for Black History Month

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new mural is being created in Hattiesburg to celebrate a local native as a part of Black History Month.
“Courage” is the title of the mural and it features Jesse Leroy Brown, a Hattiesburg native who was the first African-American naval aviator in the United States.
“We are delighted to share that Jesse Leroy Brown will be featured on this,” said VisitHattiesburg Executive Director Marlo Dorsey. “And for those of you that don’t know, Mr. Brown was the first African-American naval aviator in the entire United States, and he is a Mississippian, and he hails from Hattiesburg.
The mural is being made in partnership with 4 Points Church, as it will sit on the side of the church building, adjacent to the Veterans Memorial Park. It is expected to be finished by the end of February.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.