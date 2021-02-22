Few showers possible this morning before turning sunny this afternoon

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off this Monday morning cloudy with temperatures in the mid-50s.
A few showers will be possible this morning. Skies will turn sunny around lunchtime. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
Temperatures will fall into the mid -50s this evening. Lows tonight will be in the mid-30s with some frost.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm and sunny with highs topping out into the low 70s.
A weak system will move in toward Thursday and Friday, giving us a few hit-or-miss showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
This weekend will be warm as highs top out into the low to mid-70s. Skies will be cloudy with a few stray showers possible.
