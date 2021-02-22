Eletrical outlet causes Jones Co. house fire Sunday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Several Jones County volunteer fire departments worked together to put out a house fire on Daisy Drive Sunday afternoon.
According to Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner, Calhoun, Hebron, Pleasant Ridge and Soso volunteer fire departments responded to the house fire around 2:45 p.m.
Homeowners Jerry and Maria Coleman were watching television when they began to smell smoke, according to Bumgardner.
The couple found an electrical outlet in the dining room with smoke surrounding it, and after further investigation, flames were found on the other side of the wall and into the attic space. The ceiling was already in flames.
Firefighters found more than half the single-story brick home was taken over by fire when they arrived. The house took major damage and the couple also lost their two vehicles during the fire.
No injuries were reported.
