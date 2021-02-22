Columbia police ask for help locating runaway 12-year-old girl

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for help locating a runaway 12-year-old girl.
Police described Avery Brown as 5 feet 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a brown/gray cardigan and a school uniform. She was possibly seen getting into a charcoal gray Chevy Malibu.
If you have any information regarding Avery’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 601-736-8225.
