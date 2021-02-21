PRCC’s 33-game winning streak snapped

From Pearl River Community College Communications
SUMMIT, Miss. (WDAM) — The nation’s longest winning in junior college men’s basketball came to an end Saturday afternoon as second-ranked Pearl River Community College fell 70-69 to Southwest Mississippi Community College.
Tada Stricklen’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer snapped the Wildcats’ 33-game winning streak.
A pair of free throws by PRCC’s Joe Cooper broke a 67-67 tie with 3.7 seconds to play, giving PRCC (5-1) a two-point lead.
But the Bears (6-2) got the ball into Sticklen, who had to dribble from the far end of the court before pulling up for his game-winning shot.
The Wildcats erased an early eight-point deficit to take a 31-30 halftime lead.
The second half see-sawed right down to the buzzer.
PRCC’s Jaronn Wilkens led all scorers with 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while his twin, Jeriyon Wilkens, finished with 20. Cooper added 12 points, four assists and three steals.
The Bears got 15 points from Javius Moore, 12 from Nate Hudson, 11 from Stricklen and 10 from Mazae Blake.
The Wildcats will host East Central Community College at 6 p.m. Monday.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.