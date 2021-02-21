Nearly 3,000 Southern Pine Electric members remain without power after storms

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 3,000 Southern Pine Electric members remain without power Saturday night, following winter storms that hit the Pine Belt this week.
Southern Pine Electric says as of 4 p.m. Saturday, there were 2,965 outages remaining in the power cooperative’s service area.
Three counties in the Pine Belt had a total of 394 outages.
Those counties are Smith, Jefferson Davis and Jasper counties.
Southern Pine Electric president and CEO Chris Rhodes hopes all power will be restored by Sunday night.
“Some of these outages will run into tomorrow,” Rhodes said. “I hope none of them spill over into Monday, we’re going to work to assure that doesn’t happen, but there’s no guarantees there.”
“Most of the damage we’re dealing with now is where it was (broken) poles, it requires a significant amount of equipment to bring to the area, to get the pole back in the ground, so it’s more difficult outages as well,” he said.
Rhodes says about 350 linemen and other personnel from Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas are working to restore power.
Most of the power restoration is now taking place in the northern and western regions of the Southern Pine Electric service area.
